Trenton High School Alumni Reunion planning meeting to be held November 8, 2020

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Plans for the 2021 Trenton High School Alumni Reunion week-end continue and classes are reminded of the Annual Planning Meeting to be held on Sunday, November 8th in Trenton. The 1:30 meeting will take place in the BTC Bank Meeting Room located on the lower level. Persons are asked to park on the north side of the building for entering the meeting room.

Classes are requested to have representatives at the planning meeting and Alumni Association officials anticipate a bigger than ever 2021 reunion with the cancellation of many of the events in 2020. Class lists will be made available at the meeting but classes requesting lists are asked to notify John Holcomb at 660-359-1838 or emailing him at johnlholcomb@gmail.com to allow for printing of the list.

Classes unable to attend the meeting should also contact Holcomb or Steve Maxey to indicate tentative plans for their respective 2021 Reunion.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares