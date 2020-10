Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

As part of a COVID-19 contact investigation, the Linn County Health Department advises individuals who were at the Brookfield Elks Lodge on October 24th, 25th, or 27th to monitor for symptoms related to possible exposure.

Individuals who think they may have been exposed should call the health department to discuss risk assessment, possible testing, and the next steps at 660-258-7251.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares