Missouri National Guard to assist with free COVID-19 testing event in Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will return to Kirksville for COVID-19 testing.

Missouri residents can be tested for free at the drive-through clinic at the Northeast Missouri Fairgrounds on November 9th from 8 to 1 o’clock.

Participants do not have to exhibit symptoms to be tested. The clinic will involve a self-administered PCR test, in which participants will insert a swab into their nose. Results should be available within three to five days.

Register for the November 9th COVID-19 testing at health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares