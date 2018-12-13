Trenton/Gallatin Bright Futures Bulldog Challenge to be held Tuesday

The annual Trenton/Gallatin Bright Futures Bulldog Challenge will be held Tuesday, December 18th at the Trenton vs. Gallatin varsity basketball home games at the Trenton High school gym with tipoff at 6:00 p.m.

Both Bright Future programs will be collecting donations to help fund their Backpack Buddy Program. After paying the gate fee, individuals can make a donation in their school’s backpack. At halftime, the winning town the most money collected for their Backpack Buddy Program will be announced. All the proceeds collected in gate fees will also be used to help pay for Backpack Buddies in each community.

Also taking place at the games will be “Quack for a Snack.” The Rissler Site Council, in partnership with local Girl Scout Troup 3244, and CFM Insurance will hold a 50/50 raffle to raise money for Backpack Buddies. Participants can rent one duck for $2.00 or three ducks for $5.00, and at halftime of the girls game, everyone will toss their duck to a target on the floor. The closest duck will be the winner and split the pot with the Backpack Buddies program.