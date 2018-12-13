Grundy County Health Department to hold annual Flu Shot Extravaganza and Holiday Open House

The Grundy County Health Department of Trenton will hold its annual Flu Shot Extravaganza and Holiday Open House next week.

Flu shots will be administered, and Christmas cookies and hot cocoa will be served at the health department office Tuesday afternoon, December 18th from 2 to 4 o’clock.

The health department reports flu shots are recommended for everyone six months old and older and has a vaccine for every age group, including a high dose vaccine for individuals older than 65.

Those getting flu shots are asked to bring their Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance card for billing purposes. Those who are uninsured are asked to make a donation to help cover the cost of the vaccine.

Questions should be directed to the Grundy County Health Department at 359-4196.