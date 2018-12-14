Kaylee Lewis wins first place in Missouri Farm Bureau FFA Speech Contest

A Chillicothe FFA member won first place honors in the Missouri Farm Bureau FFA Speech Contest during the Farm Bureau’s 104th Annual Meeting.

Kaylee Lewis received a plaque, $150 award, and $150 for the Chillicothe FFA Chapter from Missouri Farm Bureau Vice President Todd Hays. Lewis placed first in the Northwest District FFA speech contest to compete at the state level.

The Farm Bureau supports the FFA Public Speaking Contest in its efforts to nurture leadership qualities of future spokespersons for agriculture. The contest gives participants an understanding of Farm Bureau and what it does for Missouri agriculture. Participants included the top winner in each of six district competitions.

The Missouri Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture provided the cash awards.