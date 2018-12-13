Pleasant View Board of Education approves construction bid

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved a bid Tuesday evening for installation of a new blacktop area at the school.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reports the approved bid was from Devorss Construction for around $50,000. The blacktop area is to be installed in the summer.

The board approved the 2017-2018 financial audit and a Missouri School Boards Association policy update.

Steinhoff reported three positions are up for election in April. Danny Westcott and David Meservey’s terms will expire, and another position is vacant due to Jeff Berti resigning.

Students in Janet Lake’s preschool through eighth grade will hold a Christmas program Friday, December 14th. The Early Childhood Special Education Make It Take It Christmas program is December 20th.

Pleasant View will dismiss early December 21st, and no school will be held for the district December 24th through January 4th.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring Megan Lynch of Trenton as an Early Childhood Special Education Paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.