Trenton Fire Department responds to hay bale fire at Black Silo Winery

A hay bale fire was reported Wednesday at Black Silo Winery off Highway 6, just east of Trenton. Lieutenant Doug Franklin of the Trenton Fire Department reported ten large round bales of hay were on fire.

Firefighters protected other exposures from the fire spreading to them. The landowner used a tractor to move bales away from the ones that were burning. Franklin reported the burning bales were then spread out by hand tools and a track hoe in order to be extinguished. The fire was contained to the initial bales that were burning when firefighters arrived there just after 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined with firefighters on the scene at the Black Silo property for three and a half hours.

Assisting the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District Wednesday were theÂ Trenton Fire Department, and Grundy County Ambulance. Franklin also expressedÂ appreciation to Lamma Excavating of Trenton for assistance.

Like this: Like Loading...