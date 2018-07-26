What’s coming and going on Netflix in August, 2018

Netflix is providing subscribers with a host of newÂ streaming optionsÂ to watch in the comfort of their homes this August.Â From original shows to top-notch films,Â NetflixÂ has a number of compelling offerings lined up.Â
Arriving in August
A * denotes a Netflix original.
August 1
- Batman Begins
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Clerks
- Constantine
- Dreamcatcher
- Edge of Fear
- Eraser
- Gran Torino
- House of Deadly Secrets
- Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- No Reservations
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
- Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
- P.S. I Love You
- Secretariat
- Silverado
- Steel Magnolias
- Stripes
- Switched
- The Aviator
- The Golden Compass
- The Informant!
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
- Emelie
August 3
- Brij Mohan Amar Rahe*
- Cocaine Coast*Â
- Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3*
- I AM A KILLER*
- Like Father*
- Marching Orders*
AugustÂ 4
- Flavors of Youth: International Version*
- Mr. SunshineÂ (Streaming Every Saturday)*
- On Children
AugustÂ 5
- Paid in Full
AugustÂ 9
- Perdida*
- The Originals: Season 5
AugustÂ 10
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia*
- Afflicted*
- All About the Washingtons*
- Demetri Martin: The Overthinker*
- Insatiable*Â
- La casa de las flores*Â
- Million Pound Menu*Â
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society*
- The Package*Â
- The Ponysitters Club*
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7*
- Zion*
AugustÂ 11
- No Country for Old Men
AugustÂ 13
- Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
- Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
- The Nut Job
AugustÂ 15
- Adventures in Public School
- Hostiles
- The 100: Season 5
AugustÂ 16
- Evan Almighty
- Wish I Was Here
August 17
- Disenchantment*
- Magic for Humans*
- Pinky Malinky*
- Spirit Riding Free: Season 6*
- Stay Here*
- The Motive*
- To All The Boys Iâ€™ve Loved Before*
- Ultraviolet*
AugustÂ 21
- Year One
AugustÂ 23
- Deadwind*
- Follow This*
- Great News: Season 1
AugustÂ 24
- Ask the StoryBots: Season 2*
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time*
- Ghoul*
- The After Party*
- The Innocents*
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3*
- Young & Hungry: Season 5
AugustÂ 28
- The Good Place: Season 2
AugustÂ 29
- Inequality for All
AugustÂ 31
- Inside the Criminal Mind*
- Ozark: Season 2*
- Paradise PD*
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2*
- The Laws of Thermodynamics*
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest*
- Undercover Law*
LAST CALL
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 1
- 3000 Miles to Graceland
- Adventures in Babysitting
- Canâ€™t Buy Me Love
- Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
- Finding Dory
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Reasonable Doubt
- The Killing: Seasons 1-3
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 2
- 10 Rules for Sleeping Around
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 5
- 13 Assassins
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 6
- Welcome to Me
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 10
- St. Vincent
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 12
- For a Good Time, Callâ€¦
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 13
- Help, Iâ€™ve Shrunk the Family
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 16
- Being Flynn
- Enter the Battlefield
- Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
- Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
- Pariah
- Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
- Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
- Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
LeavingÂ AugustÂ 23
- Sausage Party
Leaving August 25
- The Road