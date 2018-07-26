What’s coming and going on Netflix in August, 2018

Local News July 26, 2018 KTTN News
Netflix Logo

Netflix is providing subscribers with a host of newÂ streaming optionsÂ to watch in the comfort of their homes this August.Â  From original shows to top-notch films,Â NetflixÂ has a number of compelling offerings lined up.Â 

 

Arriving in August

A * denotes a Netflix original. Links go to Netflix trailers and watch pages.

August 1

  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • Switched
  • The Aviator
  • The Golden Compass
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

  • Emelie

August 3

AugustÂ 4

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version*
  • Mr. SunshineÂ (Streaming Every Saturday)*
  • On Children

AugustÂ 5

  • Paid in Full

AugustÂ 9

  • Perdida*
  • The Originals: Season 5

AugustÂ 10

AugustÂ 11

  • No Country for Old Men

AugustÂ 13

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
  • The Nut Job

AugustÂ 15

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100: Season 5

AugustÂ 16

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

August 17

AugustÂ 19

AugustÂ 21

  • Year One

AugustÂ 23

AugustÂ 24

AugustÂ 28

  • The Good Place: Season 2

AugustÂ 29

  • Inequality for All

AugustÂ 31

LAST CALL

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 1

  • 3000 Miles to Graceland
  • Adventures in Babysitting
  • Canâ€™t Buy Me Love
  • Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
  • Finding Dory
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • Reasonable Doubt
  • The Killing: Seasons 1-3
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 2

  • 10 Rules for Sleeping Around

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 5

  • 13 Assassins

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 6

  • Welcome to Me

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 10

  • St. Vincent

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 12

  • For a Good Time, Callâ€¦

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 13

  • Help, Iâ€™ve Shrunk the Family

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 16

  • Being Flynn
  • Enter the Battlefield
  • Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
  • Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
  • Pariah
  • Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
  • Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
  • The 40-Year-Old Virgin
  • The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
  • Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
  • Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

LeavingÂ AugustÂ 23

  • Sausage Party

Leaving August 25

  • The Road
Post Views: 65

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News