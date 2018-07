What’s coming and going on Netflix in August, 2018

Netflix is providing subscribers with a host of new streaming options to watch in the comfort of their homes this August. From original shows to top-notch films, Netflix has a number of compelling offerings lined up.

Arriving in August

A * denotes a Netflix original. Links go to Netflix trailers and watch pages.

August 1

Batman Begins



Chernobyl Diaries



Clerks



Constantine



Dreamcatcher



Edge of Fear



Eraser



Gran Torino



House of Deadly Secrets



Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1



Million Dollar Baby



No Reservations



Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby



Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers



Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher



Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC



P.S. I Love You



Secretariat



Silverado



Steel Magnolias

Stripes



Switched

The Aviator



The Golden Compass



The Informant!



The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement



August 2

Emelie

August 3

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version*





Mr. Sunshine (Streaming Every Saturday)*

On Children



August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

Perdida*



The Originals: Season 5



August 10

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut



Splash and Bubbles: Season 2



The Nut Job

August 15

Adventures in Public School



Hostiles



The 100: Season 5

August 16

Evan Almighty



Wish I Was Here



August 17

August 19

August 21

Year One

August 23

Deadwind*



Follow This*



Great News: Season 1



August 24

August 28

The Good Place: Season 2

August 29

Inequality for All



August 31

LAST CALL

Leaving August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland



Adventures in Babysitting



Can’t Buy Me Love



Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1



Finding Dory



Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay



Reasonable Doubt



The Killing: Seasons 1-3



Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story



Leaving August 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around



Leaving August 5

13 Assassins



Leaving August 6

Welcome to Me



Leaving August 10

St. Vincent



Leaving August 12

For a Good Time, Call…



Leaving August 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family



Leaving August 16

Being Flynn



Enter the Battlefield



Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3



Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4



Pariah



Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3



Seeking a Friend for the End of the World



The 40-Year-Old Virgin



The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2



Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3



Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4



Leaving August 23

Sausage Party



Leaving August 25

The Road

Like this: Like Loading...