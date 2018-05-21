Trenton Fire Department edges win over police department in Guns-N-Hoses event

The Trenton Fire Department edged the Trenton Police Department 58 to 56 in a fundraising basketball game Saturday night at Trenton High School.

The sixth annual Guns-N-Hoses charity basketball contest benefitted the Lieutenant Eric Lorenz First Responders Scholarship Fund.

The amount of money raised has not been announced yet.

In addition to the basketball, there was a raffle featuring gift cards and items from local businesses. Kindergarten through sixth-grade coloring contest winners were announced, and Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf was at the game.

The police and fire department teams each have won three games thus far and the trophy will be up for grabs next year when the event returns.

