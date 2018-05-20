Crash on Friday injures Laddonia woman

The Highway Patrol reports a Laddonia woman sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Unionville Friday afternoon.

Fifty-four-year-old Karen Casady of Laddonia traveled east on U. S. Highway 136 when she reportedly slowed her sports utility vehicle. The SUV was then struck in the rear by an eastbound car driven by 17-year-old Autumn Hines of Unionville. The SUV received minor damage, and the car sustained moderate damage.

An ambulance transported Casady to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. The Patrol reports Hines did not sustain injuries, and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

