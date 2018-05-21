Green City teen hurt in crash south of Kirksville

A Green City resident was hurt Saturday night when the sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned south of Kirksville.

Eighteen-year-old Noah Kimmel was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries.

The accident happened about three miles south of Kirksville on highway three when Kimmel swerved to miss a deer, the northbound SUV went off the right side of the road, became airborne, and overturned demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol report noted Kimmel was wearing a seatbelt.

