Trenton Finance Committee reviews six-month financial information

After a discussion of employee health insurance Thursday evening, members of the Trenton City Council Finance Committee and other city officials reviewed six-month financial information. The current fiscal year began May 1st with information provided for the half-year period that ended October 31st.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported questions were asked about various items but no adjustments were made with the budgets for the city of Trenton and Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The review included revenues and expenses for various funds and/or departments as well as comparisons to the previously budgeted amounts.

Regarding TMU at the middle of the fiscal year, net revenues after expenses and depreciation, are approximately $993,000 for electric, $715,000 in wastewater, and $214,000 in the water department.