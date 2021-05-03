Trenton FFA “Conduct of Chapter Meetings” team places sixth in state competition

Reddit Share Pin Share 40 Shares

The Trenton FFA Chapter placed sixth in the FFA “Conduct of Chapter Meetings” leadership development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention.

Trenton team members are Emma Roberts, Cade Claycomb, Kenzy Dolan, Kinze Hanson, Kate Clark, Kimberly Otto, and Jena Harris. Trenton’s advisors are Kabel Oaks and Sadie Roy.

Participating teams present opening and closing ceremonies and demonstrate meeting procedures. Individual team members also take a written exam. Grand River Technical School sponsors this event and introduces ninth graders to parliamentary procedure.

Related