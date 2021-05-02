Man from Holt dies in crash south of Plattsburg

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Holt was killed Sunday morning when the car he was driving went off the road south of Plattsburg, hitting a tree.

Forty-nine-year-old Shane Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened seven miles south of Plattsburg, on Route J at Spring Town Road, as the westbound car crossed the center line, began skidding, went off the right side of the road, and hit a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

The car was demolished, and authorities report bright was wearing a seat belt.

