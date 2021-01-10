Trenton city sales taxes show increase for first nine months of fiscal year

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up more than 5-1/2% for general purposes, capital projects, and parks in the first nine months of this fiscal year involving May through January compared to the same months a year ago.

Income from the Trenton city sales tax for transportation is up 7.7% and receipts from the city sales tax for fire department needs are up nearly 7% during that same period.

In dollar figures, the city sales tax for general revenue has produced nearly $548,000. Receipts from the capital projects tax are nearly $274,000, the parks tax has produced over $254,000, the transportation tax more than $190,000, and the city sales tax for the fire department needs nearly $127,000 in the first three-quarters of the fiscal year. Receipts from the tax for fire department needs began to be received in November of 2016, and since then, more than $744,000 has been raised for fire department equipment, training, and services.

Income from the transportation sales tax started arriving in November of 2017 and has accumulated $846,000 for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. Money from the transportation tax can be used for other street work in Trenton once local payments are completed for the bridge work. The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years.

