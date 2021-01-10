Sullivan and Harrison counties report 8 new cases of COVID-19; one death in Sullivan County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On Saturday evening, the Sullivan County Health Department reported four more cases and one additional death attributed to COVID-19.

Sullivan County has had 12 deaths and 791 cases since testing began. The number of active cases was 34 as of Saturday evening, decreasing one from Friday’s report. There also was one active probable case.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Harrison County increased by four. Still, the number of active cases declined by 15 in a report released on Saturday night by the University of Missouri Extension. The data was from the Harrison County Health Department.

The information shows 836 cases in Harrison County since testing began, with 60 of them active. The number of Harrison County deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at 14.

