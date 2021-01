Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fire Saturday morning destroyed a detached garage at 13518 Livingston County Road 269.

According to firefighter and medic Lyle Lowe of the Chillicothe department, the Wheeling Fire Department contacted the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office to investigate the cause.

Chillicothe firefighters assisted the Wheeling Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

The owner of the property was listed as Lantz Tipton.

