Trenton city sales tax receipts up nearly 6% for May through December

Trenton city sales tax receipts are up by nearly 6% for General Purposes, Capital Projects, and Parks. City sales tax receipts for the 17th Street Bridge replacement project are up nearly 8%. Revenue from the city sales tax for Trenton Fire Department needs is up nearly 7%. Those increases are for the first eight months of Trenton’s fiscal year compared to the same period a year ago, May through December.

Overall, city sales tax receipts during that period are General Revenue nearly $548,000. Capital Projects nearly $274,000, Parks more than $254,000, the 17th Street Bridge replacement project more than $190,000, and fire department equipment, training, and services nearly $127,000.

The city sales tax for the 17th Street Bridge project also is called the transportation sales tax, which can be used for other street improvement work in Trenton once local payments are completed for the bridgework. Revenue from the transportation tax began to be received in November of 2017 and will be collected for ten years.

