Polo resident injured in crash on I-35 near Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Polo resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned on Interstate 35 south of Cameron.

Fifty-seven-year-old James Dorssom was taken by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon ten miles south of Cameron on I-35 when the southbound SUV went out of control, traveled into the median, overturned, and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle in the northbound passing lane.

The SUV was demolished and the report indicated Dorssom was wearing a seat belt.

Related