Polo resident injured in crash on I-35 near Cameron

Local News December 13, 2020 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

A Polo resident received serious injuries when the sports utility vehicle he was driving overturned on Interstate 35 south of Cameron.

Fifty-seven-year-old James Dorssom was taken by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon ten miles south of Cameron on I-35 when the southbound SUV went out of control, traveled into the median, overturned, and came to rest on the driver’s side of the vehicle in the northbound passing lane.

The SUV was demolished and the report indicated Dorssom was wearing a seat belt.

Post Views: 196
Share2
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
2 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News