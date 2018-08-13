Trenton city sales tax receipts up during first four months of fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts in the first four months of this fiscal year are up slightly over 4% for General Purposes and Capital Projects and up approximately 3-1/2% for Parks and Fire Department purposes. The increases are compared to the same period a year ago which runs from May through August.

In dollar figures, the increases are nearly $9,700 for general purposes, more than $4,800for Capital Projects, an increase of $3,800 for Parks, and an increase of more than $2,000 for firefighting equipment, training, and services.

Actual amounts received this fiscal year from those taxes are more than $247,000 for General Purposes, nearly $124,000 for Capital Projects, nearly $114,000 for Parks, and nearly $57,000 for the fire department equipment, training, and services.

The Trenton Fire Sales Tax, since receipts began to be received in November of 2016, has produced $306,363.66. Income from Trenton’s Transportation Sales Tax totals more than $84,000 in the first for months of this fiscal year, May through August. Income from the Transportation Sales Tax, since receipts started coming in last November, totals nearly $191,000.

The Transportation Tax was approved by Trenton voters in April of last year to generate revenue for the local share to replace the 17th Street Bridge. The tax can be used for other street improvement projects once payments are completed for the local portion of the 17th Street Bridge replacement costs.

The Transportation Sales Tax is to be collected in Trenton for ten years.

