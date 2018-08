A Kirksville resident was hurt Friday afternoon when the car he was driving overturned off Highway 6 east of Milan.

Twenty-six-year-old Rossaly Matuvangu of Kirksville was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with minor injuries.

The accident happened five miles east of Milan on Highway 6 when the westbound car veered off the road, hit the ground, and overturned coming to rest on its top.

The car was demolished and Matuvangu was wearing a seatbelt.

