Trenton city sales tax receipts up across the board compared to last fiscal year

Trenton city sales tax receipts were up more than five percent for general purposes, capital projects, and parks in the fiscal year ending this month compared to last fiscal year.

Income from the transportation sales tax was up nearly seven percent, and receipts from the city sales tax for fire department needs were up more than six percent. In dollar figures, income from the city sales tax for general purposes was up nearly $40,000 resulting in nearly $797,000 of revenue. Capital projects city sales tax receipts were up over $20,000 in the fiscal year ending this month compared to a year ago producing over $398,000 for capital projects. The parks tax generated more than $369,000, up nearly $19,000 compared to last year.

The transportation city sales tax had nearly $277,000 in revenue, up nearly $18,000. The transportation tax initially is for the city’s financial share of the 17th Street Bridge replacement project. After the local payments are completed, the transportation tax may be used for other street work in Trenton.

The city sales tax for fire department needs generated over $184,000 in the fiscal year ending this month, (April) which is up about $11,000 compared to a year ago. The money is used for fire department equipment, training, and services. Receipts from the city tax for the fire department began to be received in November of 2016 and since then, the tax has generated approximately $783,000.

Income from the transportation tax started to be received in November of 2017 generating nearly $904,000. The transportation tax is to be collected for ten years.

