Chillicothe Fire Department responds to One Brunswick Street

Chillicothe firefighters early on Sunday extinguished a blaze at Millbank Mills at One Brunswick Street.

Approximately 500 gallons of water and foam were used after firefighters arrived to find the blaze in the mill area. Firefighters were on the scene for slightly over two hours with no injuries were reported.

The blaze is under a joint investigation by the Chillicothe Fire Department and Chillicothe Police Departments along with the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Department.

No other details were released.

