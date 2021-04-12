Audio: Northern Missouri lawmaker to chair new Missouri House subcommittee on stimulus funding

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A northern Missouri state lawmaker is chairing a brand-new House subcommittee on federal stimulus spending.

Excelsior Springs GOP State Representative Doug Richey is humbled by the appointment. The subcommittee will hold its first meeting in Jefferson City today (Monday) and will hear public testimony on capital improvement needs that could be eligible for federal stimulus funds, under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Chairman Richey tells Missourinet that as those dollars come in, there will be an opportunity for several one-time appropriations for capital improvements and deferred maintenance that exist in Missouri. He says state buildings, universities, public safety, and hospitals are examples.

Richey says universities, hospitals, state buildings, and public safety are expected to receive money,

Chairman Richey emphasizes the importance of due diligence, saying that “the American Rescue Plan isn’t funded by taxpayer dollars, it’s funded by taxpayer indebtedness.”

Related