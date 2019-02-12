Specifications have been approved regarding bids to be sought for residential sanitation collection and disposal in the city of Trenton.

The city council last evening reviewed details of the bid documents. City Administrator Ron Urton said the request for bids will be published this week, with bids due at the city hall by 2 o’clock on March 6th. Quotes are to cover the nearly five year period from this May through December of 2023. In December, the city council rejected all three bids received and authorized an extension by four months for Rapid Removal Disposal to continue with the residential trash pickup service.

Quotes are requested on the monthly cost per home for once a week pickup, the cost for bulky item pickup per home; as well as the cost for trash collection at city facilities: buildings and parks. Currently, that fee is waived by the trash hauler.

The city of Trenton again is offering to provide billing services on behalf of the trash hauler at the rate of one dollar a month per household.

Among language added to the bid specs is a requirement for the trash hauler to notify the news media and city hall 24 hours in advance if trash pickups are delayed. This would apply in cases of inclement weather and major holidays.

Each bidder also completes a questionnaire to help the city council learn more about the company. This includes years in business, the number of vehicles operating in Trenton, where the solid waste will be taken, and how many local jobs are provided.

The City Council approved, on a six to one vote, an ordinance amending an engineer – consultant agreement pertaining to the chemical called “orthophosphate” that’s been added to the water supply in an effort to reduce lead in the water pipes.

City Administrator Ron Urton said the Department of Natural Resources, which previously approved the additional chemical, has requested the city provided professional “as built” drawings. Environmental Specialty Solutions Incorporated will continue to be on call until June 30th to provide engineering guidance and to answer any questions from consumers. The next testing of water for lead is this month.

The additional cost is $9,500, bringing the total consultant compensation to $82,300. TMU Comptroller said the $9,500 will come out of the capital funds account. The lone opposed vote on the ordinance to amend the contract was by Councilman Brad Chumbley.

M &M Utilities of Chillicothe was approved for two water line projects in Trenton. The company bid more than $179,000 for replacement of water mains 8th to 9th street and Kumler to Rural streets. The bid was $20,000 less than the engineer’s estimate. Four bids were received.

For the 9th Street water main elimination crossings, M&M’s bid of $155,500 was within $100 of the engineer’s estimate. This was the only bid submitted for this project. Both are to be completed prior to MoDOT’s 9th Street resurfacing project through town. Information is to be obtained on who removes snow from sidewalks on 9th Street bridge.

The Trenton City Council voted to accept the net metering report which shows four locations in Trenton that are generating solar power and their output. The first was placed in service early in 2015 at 5006 Lake Manor Drive, the residence of Gary Hooyman. Next came the Trenton High School solar project in the fall of 2015. Black Silo Winery at 4028 East 10th was next to generate solar power in the summer of 2016. And most recently, the residence of Cody Oakleaf at 303 East 7th started in May of last year. Collectively, the report noted these locations generate over 60,000 kilowatts.

The meeting agenda included information from two presenters who were unable to attend last night. To be rescheduled to another council meeting were financial advisor, Charlie Zitnik of DA Davidson, to discuss intergovernmental loans, such as from one utility department to another. Also to be rescheduled is an update by Micah Landes of the North Central Missouri Development Alliance.

In an effort to conserve time at the council meeting last night because of inclement weather, the routine reports from the council and city officials were skipped. Several citizens attended the meeting but no one spoke up during an opportunity for public comments.