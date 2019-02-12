Livingston County Library to host Family Fun Farm Night

The Farm Bureau will host a Family Fun Farm Night at the Livingston County Library.

Children will have an opportunity to make their own butter and a bookmark at the event in the library’s Children’s Department the evening of February 26th at 6 o’clock.

The story “The Cow in Patrick O’Shanahan’s Kitchen” will be read and children will receive a coloring book. No registration is required for Family Fun Farm Night.

Contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department for more information at 660-646-0563.