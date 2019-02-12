KC woman rolls vehicle on I-35

A Kansas City resident was injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving went out of control on the ice and slush and rolled over on Interstate 35 in Harrison County three miles north of Bethany.

Fifty-three-year-old Melody Shoemaker received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany. The report noted she was wearing a seat belt.

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe was northbound when the driver lost control due to road conditions. The vehicle went off the east side of the interstate, struck a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its driver’s side. Damage was extensive.