Two Kirksville men were injured Monday morning when their vehicle went off Highway 6 and struck a tree in western Adair County west of Novinger.

Forty-year-old Pappy Kayongo received minor injuries and was to seek his own treatment. A passenger, 47-year-old Andre Bwendelele-Mbelo, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

Both men were using seat belts and the sports utility vehicle received extensive damage.