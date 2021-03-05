Trenton City Council to consider ordinance regarding communication system with utility meters at March 8 meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton City Council will consider ordinances regarding a communication system with utility meters and city code related to apartments over Downtown businesses.

The meeting will be held at Trenton City Hall on March 8th at 7 o’clock at night. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86290793161.

The one ordinance would approve an agreement with Anixter, Incorporated for the installation of a communication system comprised of equipment and software providing two-way communication with utility meters and other devices in the city.

The other ordinance would amend a section of the city code involving businesses in Downtown Trenton being on the lower level and living quarters upstairs. The Planning and Zoning Commission this week approved a request from the City of Trenton regarding this matter.

Other items on the agenda for March 8th’s Trenton City Council meeting include a discussion of a brush cutter bid for the sewer plant.

Related