The Trenton R-9 School District will hold its Preschool and Kindergarten screenings for students who are not currently enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students must be ages 3, 4, or 5 by August 1st to be screened. The screenings will be held on April 6th, 7th, and 8th. Required documentation includes a student’s legal birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.

Sign up for an appointment using a link on the Trenton R-9 S.M Rissler Elementary school website.

