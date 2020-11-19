Trenton City Council agenda includes police department pay raises, “use” tax and buying local for small purchases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the city council meeting next week.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss five properties at the Trenton City Hall on the evening of November 23rd at 6 o’clock. The meeting can be watched on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81381193340.

Of the properties, one is listed under declaration of a nuisance, two for public hearing, one for findings of fact, and one under a certificate of existence of a dangerous building. Other items on the agenda include updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will discuss police department pay raises and a use tax at the city hall on Monday evening, November 23, 2020, at 7 o’clock. The public will not physically be allowed into the meeting, but the meeting can be viewed on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89387180294.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance regarding the April General Election, sand and rock hauling bids, buying local for small purchases, and a closed session for legal.

