Applications being accepted for vacancy on Chillicothe Board of Public Works

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Applications are being accepted to fill one upcoming vacancy on the Chillicothe Board of Public Works. Lynn Leopard’s term expires in December.

Qualifications include being a resident of Chillicothe for at least two years preceding the appointment. City code also states no more than two members of the board can belong to the same political party, so applicants must be associated with a political party other than Republican.

Interested parties can pick up a board volunteer form at the Chillicothe City Clerk’s Office in the city hall. Forms must be submitted by December 4th.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares