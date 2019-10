The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present Dueling Pianos at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton next month.

Chamber President Debbie Carman says Spanky Entertainment will perform at the event the night of November 8th. Social hour will begin at 7 o’clock, and the music and entertainment will be from 8 to 11 o’clock.

A limited number of tickets will be for sale for $30.00. Dueling Pianos tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office or by calling the office at 660-359-4324.

