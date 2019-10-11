Man who led authorities on multi-county pursuit handed 3-years with Department of Corrections

A Kansas City man involved in what law enforcement described as a multi-county pursuit pleaded guilty in Division One of Clinton County Circuit Court this week to felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

Online court information shows other counts were dismissed for Russell Reed, and the court sentenced him to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The court ordered the sentence executed, judgment was assessed against Reed in the sum of $46 for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, and costs were taxed to him.

Co-defendant JaJuan Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas faces felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree, leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

Coleman has also been charged with the misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, exceeding the posted speed limit, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense.

Coleman is scheduled for a hearing in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court on November 5, 2019.

The Highway Patrol and other officers were involved in a chase in July involving vehicles reportedly stolen from a dealership in Springfield, Illinois that ended in Clinton County.

