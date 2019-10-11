Albany couple receive prison sentences on kidnapping and child abuse

A man and woman from Albany accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to almost a year of abuse both pleaded guilty to four felony counts each in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Raymond Burks was sentenced to 13 years and co-defendant Jennifer Reed to 15 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections each on two counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Burks was sentenced to five years and Reed to seven years each on two counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child. Their sentences on the kidnapping charges are to run concurrently with each other and consecutively to the child endangerment charges.

The sentences on the children’s endangerment charges are to run concurrently with each other and consecutively to the kidnapping charges. Reed and Burks were assessed judgment for the Crime Victims Compensation Fund of $68.

The man previously identified as Reed’s boyfriend, Lonnie Johnson of Albany, is scheduled for a criminal setting in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court on November 7, 2019. He has been charged with the felonies of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and two counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child.

