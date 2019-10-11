Judge Thomas Alley hands down suspended prison sentences in Division One of Grundy County court

Several defendants pleaded guilty and had judgments rendered Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Rural Trenton resident Mac Lewis Rakes pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. Rakes was sentenced by Judge Thomas Alley to 10 years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed in favor of five years probation.

As a condition of probation, Rakes is to report to the sheriff’s office on October 17th to begin 120 days shock incarceration with the Corrections Department. Another charge was dismissed. In a hearing involving unlawful felony possession of a firearm, Rakes admitted to probation violations. The court continued this probation which originally was for five years.

A resident of Odessa, Dylan Ray Robertson, pleaded guilty to felony stealing of property valued at $750 or more. Robertson was sentenced to three years with the Department of Corrections.

Probation was revoked for Trenton resident Daniel Lee Scott when he admitted to violations. The court re-instated a previous prison sentence of four years. And it has requested Scott be placed in long term substance abuse treatment. His original charge in Grundy county was resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Spickard resident Tonya Arlene Baumgartner pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated causing physical injury and driving without a license.

On the charge of felony DWI, Baumgartner received four years with the Department of Corrections. Execution of the sentence was stayed and she was placed on five years probation. Conditions include a recoupment fee of $273 to the Highway Patrol and restitution of $4,075. For driving without a license, she was fined $100. Two other misdemeanors were dismissed. On a separate misdemeanor case of driving while intoxicated, Baumgartner – on a plea agreement –was sentenced to 20 days in jail with credit given for serving that time.

Trenton resident Ayrik Armand Redden pleaded guilty to two counts involving the delivery of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Redden was placed on five years probation. Conditions include a monthly urine analysis and make monthly payments toward restitution that totals $12,591.

Princeton resident Madison Marie Lewis pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. Sentencing was suspended and she was placed on five years probation. Lewis also is to be placed in court-ordered detention sanctions. A second felony count has been dismissed.

A resident of Trenton, Anthony Deon Brown, pleaded guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance, 35 grams or less marijuana synthetic cannabinoid. Brown was placed on five years probation after sentencing was suspended. Another felony count was dismissed.

Trenton Resident Judith Ann Hawkins has pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge involved a controlled substance/synthetic cannabinoid. Sentencing was suspended and Hawkins was placed on five years probation. Another felony count was dismissed.

Nathan Wayne Hinkle of Trenton pleaded guilty to a pair of felony counts involving stealing. One is for a firearm and the other is property valued at $750 or more Hinkle was placed on five years probation after sentencing was suspended. Conditions include monthly payments toward restitution of $1,967 and a $300 donation to the Grundy County law enforcement fund.

A Bethany resident, Ashley Malott, pleaded guilty to a felony count of stealing a controlled substance/meth manufacturing material. The imposition of sentence was suspended and Malott received five years probation. She’s to make monthly payments toward a restitution amount to the determined. Malott also was ordered to complete a Third Circuit treatment program and unspecified hours of community service.

Following hearings, probation was continued for defendants who admitted to having committed violations.

James Irving Lewellen of Trenton is to complete court-ordered detention sanction. Christopher James Warren of Bethany is to enter and complete the Third Circuit Treatment Court. Jon Fredrick Ashford of St. Joseph was ordered to complete an anger management program and make monthly payments toward restitution.

