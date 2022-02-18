Trenton Chamber of Commerce announces “Pillars of the Community”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman has announced the Pillars of the Community who will be honored next month when the chamber holds its annual meeting.

The 2022 pillars of the community are Ed Holt and Pat Hauck.

The Chamber of Commerce banquet will be on the night of March 18, 2022, at the Ketcham Community Center. Reservations are accepted by the Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

The event is open to the public as chamber membership is not required to attend the banquet and program.

