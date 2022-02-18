Audio: Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery features Black History Month exhibit “Shades of Us”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe currently has a Black History Month art exhibit featuring Black artists. Shades of Us will be on display until March 19th.

Cultural Corner Board President Margaret Vance says Cultural Corner was approached by a local African American woman who wanted to have an exhibit featuring area African American artists.

The exhibit includes various types of art made by artists of different ages and with a variety of experiences.

Lynda Steward helped pick up some art in Columbia from her former pastor, Reverend Doctor Clyde Ruffin, who she notes is the current poet laureate of Columbia.

Shades of Us also features art from Jennifer Evans of Columbia.

Steward says some of the art was done by her brother.

Rosaline Williams says the exhibit also features art done by her friend Carman Palmer-Brown.

Williams adds that work by Brown’s granddaughter, Cameron White, is also on display.

Vance credits the name of the exhibit, Shades of Us, to an artist from the Kansas City area who is married to a woman from Chillicothe. That artist is Terence Evans.

Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe sponsors the exhibit.

The Black History Month art exhibit can be viewed at the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery Tuesdays from 1 to 4 o’clock, Wednesdays from 10 to 4 o’clock, Fridays from 10 to 4 o’clock, and Saturdays from 1 to 4 o’clock.

Vance notes docents are available to answer questions and guide visitors. Masks are available if visitors want to wear them.

It is free to view Shades of Us, but a donation box will be available.

More information is available on Cultural Corner’s Facebook page and website. Information can also be obtained by calling 660-240-5022 or emailing [email protected].

