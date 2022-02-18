New dates announced for Mercer Homecoming

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

New dates have been announced for the Mercer Homecoming celebration this year.

The Mercer Homecoming Committee has decided to move away from Labor Day weekend and hold the Homecoming events the last weekend in July. This year, those dates are July 28th through the 30th.

According to Jeff Girdner, the change occurred because the committee was unable to find a quality carnival with availability over Labor Day weekend. He noted options were to keep the Mercer Homecoming celebration over Labor Day weekend but with no carnival or change the dates to accommodate a respected carnival.

The committee reports it will welcome back to Mercer, the Jones and Company carnival for this year. Girdner noted the late July dates were selected for a weekend in which there are no neighboring carnivals for Mercer to compete with.

