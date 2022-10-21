Trenton Building and Nuisance Board to meet prior to Trenton City Council meeting on October 24th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council at the Trenton City Hall on October 24th. Both meetings will be available on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/82558878220. The city council meeting will be available at us02web.zoom.us/j/86293817584.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss at least four properties at 6 p.m. Three properties are listed under declaration of a nuisance, and one is listed under public hearing.

The agenda also includes updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances involving agreements at its meeting at 7 o’clock. One ordinance would approve a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for financial assistance under the State Block Grant Program to perform a drainage study for runway rehabilitation. The other ordinance would approve a master services agreement with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance Resource Services Corporation for utility services.

Other items on the agenda for October 24th’s meeting include discussion and approval of a lead service line policy, allowing credit for flush water for water districts, and a commercial driver’s license waiver. There are to be reports on a police car price increase and a Missouri Department of Transportation grant for radar guns. Also to be discussed is Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association insurance at the airport.