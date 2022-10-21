Halloween costume winners from carnival at Trenton High School announced

Halloween costume contest winners were announced Thursday night during a carnival held at Trenton High School.
Recognition was given to the top five in each age group. Boys and girls were combined for judging.
First place winners only include:
- Infant – Ozzie Zang
- Pre kindergarten – Zoey Biswell
- Kindergarten – Oakley Marrs
- 1st grade – Kenna McClure
- 2nd grade – Toby Lickteig
- 3rd grade – Cruz Duff
- 4th grade – Liza Curtis
Several school groups held carnival-like events. The Trenton R-9 Bulldog Mascots sponsored the costume contest. Over 200 kids participated in the event.