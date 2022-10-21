Halloween costume winners from carnival at Trenton High School announced

Local News October 21, 2022 KTTN News
Halloween
Halloween costume contest winners were announced Thursday night during a carnival held at Trenton High School.

Recognition was given to the top five in each age group. Boys and girls were combined for judging.

First place winners only include:

  • Infant – Ozzie Zang
  • Pre kindergarten – Zoey Biswell
  • Kindergarten – Oakley Marrs
  • 1st grade – Kenna McClure
  • 2nd grade – Toby Lickteig
  • 3rd grade – Cruz Duff
  • 4th grade – Liza Curtis

Several school groups held carnival-like events. The Trenton R-9 Bulldog Mascots sponsored the costume contest. Over 200 kids participated in the event.

