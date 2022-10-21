Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested.

Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

The pickup traveled south on Route E before running off the road north of Morton Road.

The vehicle overturned and was totaled.

The Patrol arrested Milligan and accused him of driving while intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt. He was released by the Patrol after processing.