Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI

Local News October 21, 2022October 21, 2022 KTTN News
Driving Under the Influence or DUI or DWI arrest
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested.

Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

The pickup traveled south on Route E before running off the road north of Morton Road.

The vehicle overturned and was totaled.

The Patrol arrested Milligan and accused him of driving while intoxicated and not wearing a seat belt. He was released by the Patrol after processing.

Post Views: 12
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.