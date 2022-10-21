Celebration of Life: Willie Cullor

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Celebration of Life for Lucerne resident Willie Cullor will be November 19th at 1 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Unionville.

Willie Cullor died October 15th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. He was 64.

Survivors in the area include his mother Lenora Cullor of Powersville, wife Jeanne Cullor of Lucerne, son Justin Cullor of Unionville, and brother Wes Cullor of Powersville.

Memorials may be made to the Cullor Cemetery in care of the Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.