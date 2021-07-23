Trenton Building and Nuisance Board and Trenton City Council to meet on Monday

The Trenton Building and Nuisance Board will meet before the Trenton City Council on Monday, July 26, 2021.

The Building and Nuisance Board will discuss one property listed under public hearing and one under findings of fact at the city hall at 6 o’clock that evening. There will also be updates on current structures and nuisances.

The Trenton City Council will consider three ordinances at the city hall on July 26 at 7 p.m. One ordinance would designate the Downtown Historic District by creating a new article in Trenton City Code. Another would revise an attachment to a chapter of city code regarding a Table of Permissible Uses. The third ordinance would approve proposals with Enviro-Line Company Incorporated for the purchase and installation of five pumps and three panels for the city’s wastewater system.

Other items on the agenda for the Trenton City Council meeting include a security gate at the water reservoir, an electric base rate increase, and a closed session for legal matters.

Both July 26th meetings can be watched on Zoom. The Building and Nuisance Board meeting can be seen at this link. The city council can be watched at this link. 

