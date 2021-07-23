North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees to meet on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees will consider bids and purchases and personnel matters next week.

The trustees will meet in the Frey Administrative Center on the campus in Trenton on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 5:30 in the evening. Personnel items include retirement, resignation, transfer, employment, and job description.

Other items on the agenda include setting a levy hearing, readopting a code of ethics and conflict of interest, new employee introductions, campus activities, and a year in review. An executive session is on the agenda to discuss employees, legal action, and real estate.

The NCMC Board of Trustees will tour new residence halls on July 27 at 5 p.m. before the regular meeting.

