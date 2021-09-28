Trenton Building and Nuisance Board adds five locations to “Declaration of a Nuisance”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton’s Building and Nuisance Board Monday evening added five locations to the category Declaration of a Nuisance.

Building Inspector Wes Barone listed the properties as 513 East 9th Court; 1514 Mable Street, 1614 Mable Street, 601 East 19th Street, and two of the Walden apartments at 1010 Avalon. Barone will be advising owners on what projects need to be done at each location.

The board, upon the recommendation of Barone, advanced 208 East 10th Court to the category called Findings of Fact. Owners of that property attended the public hearing Monday evening.

Barone noted work is being done at 604 Linn Street so the board left it in the Findings of Fact category.

During the discussion of 1109 Main Street, Barone said, “most” of the requested clean-up has been completed. He said the owner had requested 1109 Main to be released from the list of Existence of Dangerous Buildings. But the board voted to delay by 30 days, any action on the request for a release until additional work is completed.

Six members of the Building and Nuisance Board attended the City Hall meeting.

