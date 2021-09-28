Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Winter Concert set for December 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra Board of Directors voted to proceed with plans for their 2021 Winter Concert which is scheduled for December 11, 2021, at 3:00 pm in the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center.

The choir is seeking singers in all voices. If you want more information, or are planning to participate, contact Linda Arnold, Choral Conductor, at [email protected] or 660.663.2203 so music can be ordered for you.

The orchestra is an auditioned instrumental ensemble. There are positions still available if you are proficient in violin, viola, cello, oboe, or bassoon. Contact Buddy Hannaford, Orchestra Conductor at [email protected] to discuss an audition.

Rehearsals will begin October 19, 6:30-8:30, in the First Baptist Church.

As plans develop, they will be shared through the news media, Trenton Chamber of Commerce, area churches, the GRVCO website, and the GRVCO Facebook Page.

