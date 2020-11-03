Trenton Boy Scouts to host “Scouting For Food” campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton area Scouts will collect nonperishable food and household items on November 7th for their annual “Scouting for Food” campaign to benefit the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.

Items should be placed near the front door or porch and be visible from the street. Scouts and parents helping will meet at the Wesley United Methodist Church of Trenton on the morning of November 7th at 9 o’clock.

Organizers say the food pantry is in critical need of food and other items. Contact Dean Sager for more information on Scouting for Food at 359-4294.

