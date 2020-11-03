Livingston County reports another COVID-19 related death; Grundy County adds seven cases of COVID-19 to the tally

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports it received word of another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total deaths to 13.

Seven COVID-19 cases were also added, which brings the cumulative total to 490. Fifty-six cases are active, with one in a facility, 50 in the community, and five in schools. There are 15 hospitalizations.

Seven COVID-19 cases were added for Grundy County on November 3rd, bringing the total number to 370.

The health department reports 276 cases have been confirmed, and 94 are probable. Forty-one are active. Sixteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

